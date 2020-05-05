Buffalo Springs Lake closing beaches at sunset after weekend safety violations

LUBBOCK, Texas — Buffalo Springs Lake introduced some new rules including closing the beaches at sunset, and increased patrols, in response to a weekend filled with safety violations. A viral video shows a public brawl on the beach, and officials said this kind of behavior is unacceptable.

“We take pride in our lakes, and everyone needs to remember that during this time social distancing is important,” said Brandon Powell, Manager of Buffalo Springs Lake.

Powell said the shift in closing is not a punishment to residing residents, but to ensure their safety. It was a rule several years ago, but is being brought back now due to recent circumstances.

“We always have a ton of people out here, and because of that people need to be a little more aware,” Powell said. “If you think that you are going to be able to come out here and get away with something, you won’t, because we are going to uphold the law.”