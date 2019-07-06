Buffalo Springs Lake fireworks misfire during 4th of July celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a video on Facebook seemed to corroborate eyewitness accounts of a malfunction with the fireworks show at Buffalo Springs Lake around 10 p.m.

According to eyewitness accounts, one minute into the show everything blew up. The eyewitness said there was a lot of smoke and some fires.

This is the live stream of the event from Buffalo Springs Lake’s Facebook(the malfunction happens about 3 minutes into the video):

The following are viewer videos of the incident:

(Video Courtesy: Rebecca Hargrove)

So far, there have not been any reports of major injuries.

