Breaking News
KAMC and KLBK off-air on Saturday for tower work

Buffalo Springs Lake fireworks misfire during 4th of July celebration

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a video on Facebook seemed to corroborate eyewitness accounts of a malfunction with the fireworks show at Buffalo Springs Lake around 10 p.m.

According to eyewitness accounts, one minute into the show everything blew up. The eyewitness said there was a lot of smoke and some fires.

This is the live stream of the event from Buffalo Springs Lake’s Facebook(the malfunction happens about 3 minutes into the video):

Posted by Buffalo Springs Lake on Friday, July 5, 2019

The following are viewer videos of the incident:

(Video Courtesy: Rebecca Hargrove)
(Video Courtesy: Rebecca Hargrove)

So far, there have not been any reports of major injuries.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar