LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 at Buffalo Springs Lake on Tuesday, the district announced.

According to the district, the public was advised to boil their water due to a service line break and a temporary shutdown of the water system. Residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10 of Comanche Drive, 2-5 of Jesse James Drive, 1, and 6-10 of Tommy Fisher Drive, 10A-11 of Chippewa Trail, 30-40 of Kits Carson, and Campground V of Buffalo Springs Lake were advised to boil their water before consumption.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before use, officials said.

Water officials said they will provide more information when water becomes safe for consumption again.

Anyone with questions was asked to contact Brandon Powell at (806)-747-3353. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.