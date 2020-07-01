Buffalo Springs Lake prepare for Fourth of July Celebration with changes

LUBBOCK, Texas — With Fourth of July only days away, the folks at Buffalo Springs Lake are getting ready. Brandon Powell, general manager, said folks should anticipate some changes in response to COVID-19 and preventing any firework mishaps.

“We’re the only ones in town or in the county this year so we’re expecting it to be a big turnout,” Powell said.

Staff at Buffalo Springs Lake have dug out a four foot hole with berms five feet high to absorb debris from the fireworks, and the launch site will be closed off to the public. Additionally, the Boy Scout camping area will also be closed off.

Powell added there will be an increase in gate staff, and more police presence. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office will also be helping out.

“The increase in gate staff is going to be the primary [change] out here just because of all the people that will be coming,” Powell said.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bathrooms are cleaned twice a day. Germ techs also come once a week on Friday mornings to disinfect. Even so, Powell said they need the public’s help.

“Do we require a mask? I mean that’s gonna be totally up to the patrons but we would highly recommend it, so just everything they can do to help us prevent the spread of COVID,” Powell said.

There is still the possibility the event could be cancelled, and they have the insurance to cover the fireworks. For right now, however, they’re moving full speed ahead.

“If it comes down from the governor or from the mayor that we need to shut it down, then absolutely,” Powell said.

Powell said he looks forward to the event every year, and are excited for folks to come out and witness their extended fireworks display.

“For us, it’s just our freedom,” Powell said. “It’s one of those things where this has been carried on since 1776 and we look forward to it every year.”

In anticipation for Friday’s event, Powell is reminding people to hold off on campfires, glass bottles are not allowed, lock cars, and it’s best to keep pets at home.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk on July 3.

For additional information, visit the Buffalo Springs Lake website.