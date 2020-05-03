Buffalo Springs Lake to close beaches Sunday evening

Cars lined up to enter Buffalo Springs Lake on Saturday. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Officials at Buffalo Springs Lake announced on social media the beaches will close at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the social media post, the closure is due to “recent events.” The post did not elaborate what those “recent events” were that occurred.

Viral video surfaced overnight that showed law enforcement responding to and breaking up a large fight at the lake Saturday evening.

There were also reports of visitors not social distancing on Saturday and traffic jams on area roadways leading to Buffalo Springs Lake.

Aaron Sims with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday that game wardens were seeing an abnormally high number of people on the water at the lake, compared to the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday period.

He said they were focusing on enforcing water safety violations to keep people safe as they recreate.

The Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will make announcements of the beach closure beginning at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials not say if the closure is just for Sunday or if it will be nightly until further notice.

