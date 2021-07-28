Buffalo Wild Wings Tees off for Children’s Miracle Network at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas – Buffalo Wild Wings continues to offer its generous support to UMC Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) with the Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) Golf Tournament. This is the 15th year they have hosted this event.

The tournament is Monday, August 2, 2021, but the fun begins Saturday, July 31.

Activities include:

Party on the Patio! Saturday, July 31, 7PM-11PM at BWW Wolfforth

Auction! Sunday, August 1, 7PM-10PM at BWW on University

Golf Tournament! Monday, August 2, at Meadowbrook Golf Course

Registration- 9AM

Hole-N-One- Shootout 10:15AM

Shotgun Start 10:30AM

Buffet Dinner, Awards, & Raffle! Monday, August 2, following tournament play at BWW on University

For team information or sponsorship opportunities contact misti.welch@umchealthsystem.com