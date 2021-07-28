Buffalo Wild Wings Tees off for Children’s Miracle Network at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas – Buffalo Wild Wings continues to offer its generous support to UMC Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) with the Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) Golf Tournament. This is the 15th year they have hosted this event.
The tournament is Monday, August 2, 2021, but the fun begins Saturday, July 31.
Activities include:
- Party on the Patio! Saturday, July 31, 7PM-11PM at BWW Wolfforth
- Auction! Sunday, August 1, 7PM-10PM at BWW on University
- Golf Tournament! Monday, August 2, at Meadowbrook Golf Course
- Registration- 9AM
- Hole-N-One- Shootout 10:15AM
- Shotgun Start 10:30AM
- Buffet Dinner, Awards, & Raffle! Monday, August 2, following tournament play at BWW on University
For team information or sponsorship opportunities contact misti.welch@umchealthsystem.com