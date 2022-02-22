LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to a shots-fired call Sunday near the 1300 block of 46th Street.

According to a Lubbock police report, at approximately 11:53 a.m., a woman was on her way home from the grocery store when she noticed a white vehicle was following her. The victim then told police she heard several gunshots and said one of the shots struck her vehicle.

Officers saw damage to her taillight, but the police report said, at first, the damage did not seem to be from a firearm until a bullet hole was visible from inside the trunk.

The police report said officers located six spent shell castings while inspecting the area where the shots were fired. Officers also taillight pieces from the victim’s vehicle in the roadway.

According to the report, officers obtained video footage of the incident and were able to get the make on the suspect’s vehicle.

At the time of the report, a suspect had not been located.