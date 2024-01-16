LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a North Lubbock shooting that almost left a woman with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Cornell Street for reports of shots fired.

According to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, the suspect was in the roadway and “knowingly discharged” a firearm in the direction of the residence in the 2500 block of Cornell Street.

The victim was lying on the couch in the living room when a bullet from the suspect’s gun entered the room and “passed over where the victim was lying,” the report said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for additional information on the case. Updates will be provided if necessary.