Bulletproof backpacks now on sale

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Stores like Office Depot and Office Max now carry bulletproof backpacks.

Owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports, Thomas Larson, said the backpacks have a level three rating, meaning they can stop most hand guns.

“It’s rated for five rounds,” Larson said. “From a nine millimeter up to a 44 from up to sixteen feet away , so it’s really a pretty effective item against a hand gun.”

Larson said the backpacks have Kevlar inside, a strong and flexible material made to absorb some of the energy from a bullet.

“It’s pretty sad as a society that people think we have to have these for our kids,” Larson said. “But there seems to be more and more school shootings going on.”

Aaron Lopez, a father of two, said he would buy the backpacks for his children, because it could be the difference between life or death.

“When I was growing up it was all about who had the coolest backpack and five star binder” Lopez said. “And now you’re having to consider having a bullet resistant backpack.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar