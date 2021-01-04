Bullets land after shots in the air New Year’s Morning; police reports describe damage

LUBBOCK, Texas — On the morning of New Year’s Day, Lubbock Police responded to two separate reports of people shooting into the air, according to police reports. Both cases led to property damage.

Just after 1:00 a.m. January 1, Lubbock Police responded to the 11600 block of University Avenue.

A police report said a victim woke up to a loud noise next to her bed. When the victim looked around her room, she located a bullet on the floor, the police report said.

The victim then discovered a hole in her ceiling near where the bullet was found, according to the police report.

The police report said the suspect fired a round in an unknown location that landed in the victim’s home.

Lubbock Police also responded the 4300 block of 55th Street around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a bullet found in someone’s car.

The victim walked out to his truck on the morning of New Year’s and noticed a hole in his windshield, a police report said.

The victim said he looked inside the vehicle and found a bullet on the right floorboard, the police report said.

The police report said based on the angle in which the windshield was impacted, it appeared that the bullet was fired in the air carelessly.

LPD said a suspect has not yet been identified.