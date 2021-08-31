Burger King added to list of Monday robberies in Lubbock and Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Tuesday that it was actively investigating two of three robberies that occurred at different times Monday in various parts of Lubbock and Lubbock County.

The first call came in to the Ace Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street for a report of shots fired at 2:10 p.m. Monday.

Then, the second call came in at a game room in the 6300 block of Highway 84. That case remained under investigation Tuesday by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The second call that came in for police occurred just after 10:00 p.m. at the Burger King, located in the 7000 block of University Avenue.

Although LCSO reported there were possibly three Black men, police reported there were only two Black men at Burger King.

Officials have not said if the game room robbery was related to the other two although there were some similarities.

Those cases remained under investigation Tuesday.