LUBBOCK, Texas – Police were called to a residence in the 4600 block of 52nd Street for a domestic disturbance on Monday night according to a Lubbock Police Department police report. But the case also involved a child getting hurt.

The victim stated she was on the phone with Thomas Garcia, 29, when he arrived at her residence, said the police report. The victim hung up the phone with him and called the police due to his “violent nature.”

The victim hid in the bathroom of the residence with her two kids while she waited for police to arrive, said the police report. Garcia then broke the back window of her home and climbed in through the window. The police report said Garcia located the victim and her kids in the bathroom and told her kids to go to their rooms, but one child did not agree. Garcia then grabbed the child by his arm and “forcefully moved” him into the bedroom, said the police report.

Garcia observed the victim’s phone was still connected with LPD dispatch in the bathroom, hung up her phone and left the residence, the police report said.

The police report stated an officer was able to stop Garcia while he was attempting to drive away. The officer stated that he found narcotics inside of Garcia’s vehicle as well as narcotics that he threw out of the vehicle in an attempt to hide, said the police report.

Garcia said that he “stays” at the victim’s house, but she said that he did not live there, said the police report. One officer said, “I did not locate any signs inside of [the victim’s] residence that appeared as if [Garcia] resided at [the victim’s] residence.

An officer spoke with the victim’s child in which the child said, “he felt pain on his upper right arm” from when Garcia “forcefully moved” the child. The police report stated, “I determined that there was probable cause to believe that once inside, [Garcia] caused injury to a child.”

When Garcia was informed he was under arrest, he became uncooperative so that police had to move him to the ground to finish searching him. The police report stated Garcia was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remained uncooperative.

Garcia is being charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of Marijuana, two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, Interference with Emergency Communication and Running a red light. Garcia’s bonds total over $114,000.