Burglar steals shower head and appliances, leaves brand new toilets still in boxes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a report filed with the Lubbock Police Department indicated that a house in the 2500 block of 30th Street was burglarized overnight.

According to the police report, the house was vacant overnight because it is currently being remodeled. So, the break in was not discovered until the morning.

The report said several appliances had been stolen out of the kitchen as well as a shower head out of one of the bathrooms. However, the burglar left behind two brand new toilets still in their boxes.

The burglar removed the items through the back yard and into a vehicle waiting in a alley, according to the report.

No suspects have been located.