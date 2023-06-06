WARNING: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jackie Parker, 37, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Burglary of Habitation on Tuesday.

A report from the Lubbock Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of 28th Street in August of 2021.

Prosecutor Chris Schulte told EverythingLubbock.com that Parker forced entry into a home and stole from a group of young women who were members of a sorority at Texas Tech University. Schulte said Parker stole electronics and several pairs of panties. According to Schulte, Parker called one of the victims about 10 hours after the burglary and used personal information to harass her.

In another instance with a different victim, Schulte said a young woman walked out of her home and found Parker “leaning on her Jeep with his pants around his ankles and he was masturbating.”

Parker was remorseful and tearful in court. During his testimony, Parker said he started drinking when he was only 14-years-old. Parker said after his father got cancer when he was 19-years-old, he had to quit his job to take care of his dad’s medical needs. After his father passed away, Parker was arrested for robbery and served three years in prison.

Parker apologized to the victims and said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for you and your family. I’ve got a problem. I’m sorry. I take full responsibility for everything; we shouldn’t have to be here today.”

Parker’s 2021 booking image (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Judge William R Eichman II recognized that Parker did not have the best upbringing and needed counseling of some type. Eichman said the crimes were sexual in nature, and he felt bad the victims had their privacy invaded.