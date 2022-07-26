LUBBOCK, Texas— Joyland was the victim of a burglary just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the police report, three suspects entered the amusement and began to vandalize the “Dippin Dots” kiosk. The suspects made their way to the “Jimmy’s” concession stand and stole candy.

The suspects also caused damage to the “Pepsi” machine and broke into the office and were captured on security cameras.

The owner of the Joyland told Lubbock they believe the suspects jumped the fence.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspects were not located. The amusement park posted screen shots from the surveillance footage on their Facebook page.