LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police were on a foot pursuit Friday in Central Lubbock with the suspect remaining at large.

At about 2:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1800 block of 18th Street on a burglary call, according to police.

When officers arrived they found a man running from the residence and a foot pursuit ensued.

The suspect remained at large.

This is a developing story. Keep checking EverythingLubbock.com for updates.