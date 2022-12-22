LUBBOCK, Texas — A burglary-in-progress turned out to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said early Thursday morning. Police officers were called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue just after 3:00 a.m. They found a vehicle collided with a home and the driver suffered a deadly gunshot wound,

The following is a statement from the LPD:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue. Officers were initially called at 3:08 a.m. to what the caller believed to be a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had collided with the home. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was discovered to have a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to UMC via ambulance where they were later pronounced deceased.