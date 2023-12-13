LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s Burkhart Center for Autism recently opened the “Burkhart Cafe” to “redefine the dining experience” while impacting the lives of individuals with autism.

The Burkhart Cafe is inside the Burkhart Center on Texas Tech’s main campus. Texas Tech publication Campus Dining Today said the cafe was the result of a partnership with the center and TTU Hospitality Services.

The center’s official website said its employees gain ” valuable working experience toward their goal of becoming independent in a supervised environment.”

According to TTU Hospitality, the cafe will be open Monday- Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cafe will be closed on the weekends.

The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research officially opened its doors in October 2005 and provides vocational, job, and social skills to people with intellectual disabilities.