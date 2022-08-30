Press release from UMC Health System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — This summer UMC hosted our annual Camp Amistad, a celebration for burn survivors of all ages and their families. Many families travel from far to be able to spend the day in a fun atmosphere that allows attendees to celebrate life by swimming, eating, dancing, playing games and winning prizes.

Founded in 1997, Camp Amistad provides a fun and educational environment where burn patients can come together with others who have suffered similar injuries.

The event is free for all attendees and their families, thanks to gracious volunteers and donors. Camp Amistad was sponsored by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman (GVI) Injury Lawyers and UMC Children’s Miracle Network. UMC EMS and Lubbock Fire Fighters Auxiliary also helped in sponsoring the event. This year we had over 60 UMC staff volunteers from many departments within the hospital.

“Camp Amistad is an event where burn victims can come and celebrate life with other victims who have gone through the same experiences. An atmosphere where they can eat, play games, and enjoy each other’s presence,” said Andrew Palomin, Camp Director. “Campers come from all over New Mexico and Texas to attend the event. Healthcare providers also have the opportunity to see how the quality of care they provide has a positive impact in the life of their former patients.”

UMC Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center quick facts:

Only pediatric burn center within 400 miles

One of four American Burn Association verified burn centers in Texas

One of three units continually verified since 1993

Our coverage area encompasses Eastern New Mexico, Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and West Texas

Designated Burn Research Center of Excellence

Camp Amistad (2022) (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

Camp Amistad (2022) (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

Camp Amistad (2022) (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

Camp Amistad (2022) (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

Camp Amistad (2022) (Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to be the primary teaching hospital to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. To learn more, visit umchealthsystem.com. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)