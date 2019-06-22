Burn survivors and their families celebrate life at Camp Amistad

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the UMC Health System:



UMC is hosting our annual Camp Amistad, a celebration for burn survivors and their families. This event provides a fun atmosphere to let loose, have fun and allow attendees to forget about their hardships for even a moment. Families can swim, eat, dance, play games, win prizes, and enjoy spending time with others. Many families come from hours away to spend the day with us, for free.

Founded in 1997, Camp Amistad provides a fun, educational environment where burn patients can come together with others who have suffered similar injuries. Camp Amistad is sponsored by the UMC Auxiliary volunteers, Glasheen, Valles and Inderman, L.L.P. and the Children’s Miracle Network. About 70 volunteers are helping with the event, and the Fire Fighters Auxiliary volunteer and donate lunch every year. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.

“We know the traumatic experiences burn patients endure, from surgeries to skin grafts and rehabilitation,” said Lindsey Mireles, MSN, RN, FNP-C, organizer of the event, “and we want to have the opportunity to turn this experience into something positive. It gives burn survivors a chance to meet others that have been through the same type of experience and also gives us, the healthcare providers, a chance to see what wonderful progress they have made. It is a rewarding experience for all involved!”

Who:

UMC Health System



What:

Camp Amistad



When:

Saturday, June 22, 2019 9AM-3PM



Where:

YWCA Sun ‘N’ Fun and Park

UMC Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center quick facts:

* Is one of only four American Burn Association verified burn centers in Texas

* One of three units continually verified since 1993

* Our coverage area encompasses Eastern New Mexico, Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and West Texas

* Also a designated Burn Research Center of Excellence

