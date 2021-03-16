Burrows says Texas should always have the “the right” to look at leaving the U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Texas House Representative Dustin Burrows, said Texas is not ready to be its own country yet.

If passed, Texas would break away from the United States and become its own independent republic under House Bill 1359, or the Texas Referendum Act.

A Lubbock citizen named Ricky told Rep. Burrows that it seems a lot of the issues brought up during an hour-long town hall meeting could be resolved if Texas became its own republic.

Rep. Burrows said while it may someday be a good idea, that time is not right now.

“I want to always reserve the right for us to look at Texas’ independence.” Burrows said. “I don’t think now is the right time to being doing that.”

The moderator then followed up by thanking Ricky for his question and said that issue was on several peoples minds throughout the meeting.

If HB 1359 passes, the proposed election date for the bill is set to take place November 2, 2021.