LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan put a Lubbock lawmaker on a committee at the center of the very public fight over property taxes between Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Phelan announced Tuesday the formation of the Select Study Committee on Sustainable Property Tax Relief.

Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows is among those of whom Phelan said, “The [committee] will consider issues that broadly affect property taxes and make recommendations for long-term, sustainable relief for TX property owners.”

The move comes after Governor Abbott voted 76 bills, according to official online records, while citing his ongoing property tax fight with Lieutenant Governor Patrick in many of the veto proclamations.

“At this time, the legislature must concentrate on delivering property tax cuts to Texans. This bill can be reconsidered at a future special session only after property tax relief is passed,” said Abbott in one such proclamation.

Patrick responded to the governor, saying on Twitter, “@GovAbbott can’t have it both ways.”

Patrick continued, “He is telling the House and Senate to work together on property taxes while vetoing legislation that the House and Senate worked on together.”

Abbott did sign the state’s budget bill, claiming it provides historic levels of property tax relief. The governor wanted more.

The Texas House favored a bill in this most recent session to send state funds to school districts as a way of lowering local property taxes. The Texas Senate favored a different approach – raising the homestead exemption. Patrick, as lieutenant governor, is also the president of the Senate.

Burrows on Tuesday retweeted a quote from the governor’s office, which spoke of the goal of eliminating school property taxes for maintenance and operations (M&O).

The new committee on which Burrows serves will evaluate the idea of tax compression (sending money from the state to the school districts), limiting tax valuations, increasing homestead exemptions, the viability of eliminating M&O taxes by 2025 and other ideas.

“Here’s the good news,” Burrows told Bryan Mudd with KAMC’s Talking Points. “The House and the Senate and all have agreed on $17.6 billion for property tax relief – the biggest property tax relief package that we’ve seen in Texas.”

Burrows, in a pre-recorded interview for Talking Points, said everyone agrees to some level of compression and some level of higher homestead exemptions but said, “We just have a different mixture of how that ought to be.”

Burrows called on the Senate to agree to the House version of property tax relief. Talking Points airs Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m.