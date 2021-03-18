Business on the rise for psychics as folks seek answers in unprecedented times

LUBBOCK, Texas — Folks around the country have spent the last year looking for answers and wondering what would happen next. Many folks have been turning to psychics, card readers and mediums as they try to make sense of these unprecedented times.

“‘What’s going on? Is there is something bigger than this thing?’ Everybody is asking that question,” said psychic medium Amanda Hunt. “Most people call because they are having a hard time with their relationship or money and it’s been nothing but that since all this has started, so in that aspect it’s been a lot. You’re talking people off a ledge quite a bit.”

According to a survey done by Yelp, folks across the country have turned to psychics, mediums and card readings in hopes of finding answers, up over 70 percent since the start of the pandemic.

“Now that people are doing a little better and picking back up, I’m getting busy again. It’s significantly increasing,” said Hunt.

But an increase in business isn’t the only thing that’s changed.

“Probably done more business with international and national clients than I have in the past,” said Tarot Card Reader, Tarot by Mojo.

And while business has increased some with the promise of vaccines, psychics and card readers alike are looking forward to meeting in person once again.

“We create sacred space together and we exchange energy when we are face to face. Even though that physical connection can be established, I don’t think it’s as strong virtually,” said Mojo.

And until then they advise just taking it one day at a time.

“There is always something to be gained from a crappy situation and some of our greatest growth as people come through the most horrible things that happen,” said Hunt.

