LUBBOCK, Texas — Although most elementary, middle and high school students headed back to school, college students still have a little while before they’re back in the classroom. Store owners on University said they’ve already seen an increase in customers in the last week.

Some may say that college students getting back into town makes Lubbock a little more rowdy, but for business owners near Texas Tech University, like California T’s Owner, Madison Baker, it’s one of the best times of the year.

“Once Tech gets back, we’re way busier, so we stay really steady–which is great–but pretty much like August, September, October, we do more business in those three months than any other month of the year,” said Baker. “So it’s super fun; we’re kind of all on our game once pretty much Labor Day hits.”

While Baker’s store and others on University see more students during the day, Broadway just down the street tends to get crowded a little later.

“College kids tend to be the night owls for sure,” said Caleb Hightower, a bartender at Bier Haus. “People love to come out and daydrink and get some prickly pear of frozen margaritas; kind of cool off a little bit,” he said. “You know we have a lot of the college bar night life too, so Thursdays and Saturday nights are always really packed.”

Yet, Hightower said that summers aren’t too slow, it’s just a different crowd and a different rush hour during the summer.

“You know, families come in for brunch and lunch and all that good stuff, and then college kids definitely stay here till about 2:00 a.m.,” said Hightower.

Although it can be a little chaotic, Baker said she wouldn’t have it any other way, especially if it’s helping out their bottom line.

“Obviously the students coming back creates a lot more work, but I’m a business owner and so that’s exciting for me,” she said. “The buzz of young kids coming in and out of your store is super fun.”

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance told us that last year the entire city of Lubbock saw a 2.6% jump in sales tax collections during the months of August, September and October compared to the summer. However, a lot of that can be pointed to the increase in visitors seen during the Texas Tech football season.