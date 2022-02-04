LUBBOCK, Texas – Valentine’s Day is about a week away, and it’s important to plan ahead of time, as some businesses here in the hub city are asking for people to place gift orders as soon as possible so they can get what they need in time.

For Devault Floral, Valentine’s Day is their busiest holiday of the year. While they aren’t expecting any shortages, they do need proper time to get the orders for flowers in.

“On Valentine’s Day, it’s all about the roses and being able to get them out and get them secured,” Jeannine Kelley, the client service manager said.

“It’s not that there’s going to be shortages, it’s that you need to get it in early,” she said. “It’s not because we’re going to run out, it’s because of the time crunch.”

For Tasha Teel, owner of The Cakery, some of the staple grocery items she needs for her creations are harder to come by this time of year.

“We never know what we can get and what we can’t get. So some days it’s chocolate we can’t get in, sometimes we can’t get the butter that we normally get or the flavors that we normally get for our frostings,” she said. “And boxes are a huge thing right now. I can’t find a red box to save my life.”

For All Flowered Up Too, prices have been adjusted due to product availability. Some shipping companies have placed additional fees for flower shipping this year, which is another reason why many owners are asking customers to get their orders in quick.

Because the holiday falls on a Monday this year and is a week after Super Bowl Sunday, getting those orders in can be easily forgotten.

“It always sneaks up on us. We’re like, oh my gosh, it’s the first of February like okay… we’re counting down now,” Teel said.

To place orders with The Cakery, visit their website. For Devault Floral, visit their website here to place orders.