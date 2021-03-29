Hear from businesses offering free food and drinks to keep Chris Beard in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amid speculation of Texas Tech University’s men’s basketball coach Chris Beard possibly leaving TTU to coach at the University of Texas, businesses across the Hub City offered the coach incentives in hopes he would stay.

Beef O’Brady’s posted on Facebook that they would offer Coach Beard free wings for life as long as he stayed in Lubbock.

“We are aware that he could probably pay for his own meal, but I just thought I would offer Coach Beard a grand gesture just to show him how much he means to our community,” said Micah Sparks, owner of Beef O’Brady’s.

Other businesses like Two Docs Brewery saw the post and decided to offer more to the coach.

Eric Washington, managing partner at Two Docs Brewery, said Coach Beard leaving has always been a rumor. However, he said if it was true, he would offer the coach free beer for life to stay in Lubbock.

“He has the opportunity to be the name associated with this university’s program forever,” said Washington. “I think that’s something he should value, the idea he could create a new trail, start something here that carries on way past his time, and I just think that’s something you can’t do at a lot of other universities.”

Abel Rocha, managing partner at All American Eatery & Catering Company, said he is grateful for everything Tech athletics does to help drive business to the area.

“Anything that will hopefully convince him to stay and if it takes offering him a free lunch or dinner for him, until the day he passes away, then, I mean, let’s do it. I mean, why not? I mean, he has done so much over the past few years just for this program.”

Rocha said All American Eatery & Catering Company would offer all head Texas Tech athletic coaches a free meal.

“Without Tech I don’t think Lubbock would be where it is now, and I truly believe in that,” said Rocha, “It’s overdue, I mean they deserve it.”

Meals on Wheels also said they wanted Coach Beard to stay, so they reserved a special spot and plate for him on their volunteer wall. They said if coach stays until he is older, they will offer to take him meals.

“He’s really reached out to the community and he’s done a lot of things besides coach the basketball team, which is a big deal, but his Fireside Chats and his philanthropic work within the community and his interest in the Lubbock community has really made a difference,” said Mary Gerlach, assistant director of Meals on Wheels Lubbock.