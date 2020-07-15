Businesses opt for professional cleaning amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many businesses in the Hub City are turning to professional cleaning companies to help keep their clients safe.

Stephanie Henderson, general manager with Carpet Tech, said there’s been a demand for more disinfecting services in particular.

“Since this has started we have disinfected over two million square feet of surface that we have not in the past disinfected,” she said.

Henderson said due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, the company has also had to make adjustments.

“What’s changed more is the care and concern that we have to have with the PPE, the masks, you know, protecting ourselves,” she said. “How to discard the PPE, especially when we are disinfecting a live case.”

Nakina Lopez, a lash consultant at Amazing Lash Studio, said in her line of work employees work very closely with customers so it’s imperative they constantly clean.

“We get [customers] to wash their lashes and wash their hands,” she said. “We disinfect when we get into the building and when we leave.”

However, she said she’s glad they also use a professional cleaning service to add an extra layer of safety.

“Our main priority is that you can never clean enough and that our clients understand that we care,” she said.