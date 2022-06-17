LUBBOCK, Texas – A fire broke out at Fountain Cove Townhomes yesterday afternoon, destroying three units and displacing around four families.

Bystander Rebecca Lovell jumped into action without hesitation to help families escape the flames. “I was driving home after an appointment and I just happened to see smoke so I called 911 and I pulled over and then just took off toward the apartments.”

Lovell knocked on doors and assisted residents in exiting their units.

“A gentleman named Steven, me and him hit the middle of the apartments and just started banging on Windows and stuff pulling people out,” said Lovell

The structure was then deemed structurally unsound and was demolished.

“I got another lady out, another family and you could feel the heat in the fire just crackling and popping behind you and everything and when we finally got to the end of the apartments trying to get to the parking lot you could just feel that heat and then you just saw that fire just hit the roof of the apartments,” Recalls Lovell.

Red Cross arrived on scene of the fire, offering immediate assistance to families.

“We have all the other nonprofits here and what we are doing right now is we are opening cases for the families that were affected by the fire, so we can issue some immediate assistance to them which means that they get some assistance for clothing, for food and for temporary housing,” said Monika koenig, disaster program manager with the Red Cross.