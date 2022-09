LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Cactus Theatre will offer its big screen for a free showing of the Texas Tech versus NC State football game at 6:00 p.m.

After the game there will be a concert, not for free, performed by 11-time Grammy-winning Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, according to a press release from the Cactus Theatre.

Visit cactustheater.com for more details.