CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – While hosting a quarterly community call regarding ongoing PFAS remediation efforts at Cannon Air Force Base, an individual assumed the identities of multiple meeting participants in a malicious effort to cause disruption, resulting in the immediate end to the meeting.

Cannon hosts quarterly virtual meetings to provide the Air Force Civil Engineering Center an opportunity to share their updated investigation methods, testing results, and remediation efforts.

Cannon and AFCEC continues to evaluate the situation to determine the best way forward.

For those interested in learning more about PFAS mitigation and investigation efforts for our community, please visit: https://www.cannon.af.mil/Environmental/

