LUBBOCK, Texas — A local coffee shop in Lubbock is paying tribute to singer-songwriter Taylor Swift with a menu of drinks available during the entirety of the star’s Eras Tour 2023.

Caffeination Station is a coffee shop Meredith Ratke and her best friend originally opened in Muleshoe in 2020.

They put a pause on the business, however, until reopening in Lubbock in February 2022 at 5700 98th Street.

According to Ratke, customers kept asking for her to incorporate Taylor Swift drinks, which was part of the inspiration for the Eras Tour Menu. It helped that she was also a fan.

“She has always been an inspiration to me,” Ratke expressed. “She’s not only an incredible singer/song writer/performer, but also a role model business woman which is especially inspiring to me since I’m such a young entrepreneur.”

Ratke said she wanted to make the drinks by the colors on each of Swift’s albums, “to really encompass the eras.”

The menu features drinks that come in vibrant colors, while others have edible glitters. Most can be enjoyed hot or iced except for 1989, Reputation, Evermore and Folklore, which are all iced.

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

Image courtesy: Caffeination Station

The Eras Tour is also available in a flight, which consists of miniature servings of four different drinks. Ratke explained that any of Caffeination Station’s specialty drink’s are available in a flight.

Ratke concluded with a message to Taylor Swift:

“Thank you for being such a beacon to so many people in so many different ways. Everyone experiences life differently; for me personally her music has sparked creative drive, been at the center of core memories, and healed me in many ways. Long live all the magic we’ve made.”