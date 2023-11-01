LUBBOCK, Texas— Caldwell Kids and the Lubbock Youth Orchestra (LYO) will collaborate to present a “night of unforgettable music” on November 11 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater.

A press release said doors will open for the audience at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature vocalists, full rhythm section band, background vocalists and a full orchestra. Additionally, the release stated the joining of the two “long-standing” Lubbock arts organizations will be a “historical show for both programs, as this has never been done before.”

According to the director of Caldwell Kids Entertainment, Terri Caldwell said the experience of singing with an orchestra is “invaluable” for her vocal students. “Besides the sheer beauty of the instruments, they can witness how much work goes into each song,” Caldwell expressed.

The Education director for LYO, Kea Beasley expressed that LYO is excited to celebrate its 35th season with this special partnership.

“There is no better way to celebrate than with an amazing collaboration with the Caldwell Kids,” Beasley said. Beasley added, “These students have worked so hard, and we cannot wait to share their talents with the community!”

Tickets for the Caldwell Kids and Lubbock Youth Orchestra concert will be available to purchase online through Select-A-Seat or by calling (806)-770-2000.