Calif. man previously arrested in Lubbock for disrupting airline flight back in trouble again

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Jerry Ba Nguyen will appear in court for violating his supervised release in July 2019.

In 2017, Nguyen was sentenced to 36 months in prison for interfering with a flight after he caused an American Airlines plane to make an emergency landing in Lubbock.

Court documents said Nguyen was making suicidal statements and acting erratically on the flight.

On July 10, 2019, Nguyen started his supervised released, according to court documents.

One of the conditions of Nguyen’s release was that he needed to abstain from alcohol and any drug use, court documents said.

On July 22, 2019, court documents indicated that Nguyen told his probation officer that he had been in possession of and using K2 and methamphetamine.

Court documents also said that Nguyen left a Salvation Army facility without permission in July 2019.

A judge on Wednesday might order Nguyen to serve more time behind bars.