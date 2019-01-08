California company expands to Plainview

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

Plains Star, LLC, a subsidiary of Lawley’s Inc., recently purchased the ADM Milling Plant, located at 1208 N. Columbia Street, for their production of animal nutrition products.

Initially, the plant will bring five new jobs to Plainview and plans to have more than 20 employees within the next few years. Rehabilitation of the plant is scheduled to take six months.

“We want to welcome the Lawley Company to Plainview. The capital invested and the new jobs created will be of great economic benefit to Plainview and Hale County. Plus it revives a longtime Plainview facility that has set idle for over 5 years, says Mike Fox, Plainview/Hale County EDC Director. “This expansion to a more central location will enable the company to more efficiently serve the many dairies in our region”.

Local community businesses including Keith Billington with Billington Real Estate and Centennial Bank were instrumental in brokering and financing the real estate deal. Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager and Mike Fox were also involved in bringing Lawley’s to Plainview.

With over 29 years of specialization in animal nutrition and prevention of animal illnesses, the Lawley's brand has become nationally recognized for the company's long line of animal nutrition products. In the Lawley family tradition, Lawley's Inc. continues to manufacture and distribute nutritional calf products for the dairy industry, as well as animal supplements for replacement heifers and cows, beef cattle, horses, poultry, swine, and lamb/kid.



“Plainview is an optimal location for our expansion, as an ag-friendly community whose culture aligns with the values of our company,” said Casey Lawley, CEO for Lawley’s Inc. “With a significant existing clientele base in the area and a large dairy and beef industry, our new location will enable us to better serve our existing customers—as well as future customers—in Texas and eastward by increasing our production and enhancing efficiency. We look forward to being a strong community partner, creating new employment opportunities for the Plainview area, and providing excellence service to customers in the Southwest region.”

For more information about Lawley’s Inc., contact Jamie Dickerson at 505.720.2195 or dickerman@sunny505.com. For information about the Plainview Hale County Economic Development Corporation, contact Mike Fox at 806.293.8536 or michael.fox@plainviewedc.org.

(News release from the City of Plainview)