California man takes plea deal in Lubbock court for enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joe Weldon Skipworth of Merced, California accepted a plea deal in Lubbock federal court that will cost him between 10 years and life in prison. If the deal is approved, a judge will determine the specific sentence at a later date.

As part of the plea deal on Wednesday, Skipworth admitted he sent messages in July to an underage family member in Lubbock County asking her for sexual favors. He was 43 and she was 15 at the time.

The girl did not agree and instead showed the social media messages to her mom who then contacted police.

Skipworth admitted to enticement of a minor.

RELATED STORY: California man charged in Lubbock for trying to get naked pictures of 15-year-old