California woman arrested in Lamb County after vehicle search reveals over 100 pounds of marijuana, other drugs

LAMB CO., Texas– A California woman was arrested in Lamb County on Tuesday after a vehicle search revealed she had a various amount of drugs.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a white BMW passenger car that was traveling eastbound on U.S. 84 near mile marker 288 for a traffic violation, according to a DPS news release.

The vehicle search revealed over 100 pounds of marijuana, approximately 474 grams of MDMA and approximately 23 grams of methamphetamines, according to the release.

The driver, who was not yet identified by officials Wednesday morning, was placed under arrest and transported to Lamb County Jail.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.