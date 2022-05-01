LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

From rock to rap, country to jazz, the annual “Lubbock Music NOW” album highlights the best artists performing and writing original music in our region.

The application process for artists for the 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album opens May 1. Applications and songs must be submitted by May 31. The application form is available for download on the Lubbock Music NOW webpage. Artist requirements are listed on the website as well. This is the 7th annual album.

All entries must be original songs and professionally recorded. Songwriters who do not themselves perform can also submit an entry. If the songwriter does not perform, an artist of the songwriters choosing must professionally record the song. The Lubbock Music NOW album is open to musicians and songwriters living in a 100-mile radius of Lubbock.

Current and/or former members of the Texas branch of the Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board) serve as judges and the top ranked songs are selected for the album.

Don Caldwell, a nationally known music producer, performer, and member of the Lubbock Music NOW committee, said judges always remark on the quality of the talent.

“It’s no wonder the judges are impressed every year,” Caldwell said. “There is amazing music written and performed in our region. The album features an array of wonderful artists and songwriters. We are not only recognizing local talent, but also giving artists a chance to reach new audiences.”

Artists selected for the 2022 album will have the opportunity to appear on the Lubbock Music NOW television special, participate in the Live Music Program at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, and take part in other events.

The Lubbock Music NOW project compiles an album each year made up entirely of locally produced music. The album will release in the fall of 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and dozens of other streaming services.

The previous editions (2016-2021) of the Lubbock Music NOW album can be purchased digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and CD Baby. Physical copies of the CD can be purchased through Select-a-Seat.

Sponsors for the Lubbock Music NOW 2022 project include Orlando’s, Caprock Café, Sysco West Texas, Inc., City Bank, Loyd and Karen Turner, South Plains College and Tarpley Music.

The Lubbock Music NOW project was developed by Civic Lubbock, Inc. in 2016 to honor and recognize musicians living and working in the Lubbock region. Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization created in 1956. Its mission is to foster and promote arts and entertainment in Lubbock.

Contact: Vicki Key, Civic Lubbock, Inc. Liaison, at (806) 775-2267 or lubbockmusicnow@civiclubbock.com.

