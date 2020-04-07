Call for Entries: Lubbock Music NOW 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Civic Lubbock, Inc.:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces a Call for Entries for Lubbock Music NOW 2020 to run from now through April 30, 2020. Music artists in a 100-mile radius of Lubbock who have played gigs in the city in the last year are invited to help create an album for the year of original music. Musicians submit tracks to be narrowed down and judged by current and/or former members of the Texas branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board). Call for Entries information for the 2020 Lubbock Music NOW album can be found on the Civic Lubbock website: http://civiclubbock.com/lubbockmusic.html

We are also thrilled to announce a partnership with H-E-B, which will be the presenting sponsor for the Lubbock Music NOW 2020 album. Civic Lubbock, Inc. is grateful for H-E-B’s support not only for this project but for its support of our local singer/songwriters. “H-E-B has great admiration for hometown musicians who share their creativity and passion with their audiences,” says Garrett Stauder, top store leader of the first Lubbock store opening this fall. “This project continues to shine the light on the amazing talent in and around Lubbock.” H-E-B is constructing its Lubbock location at 114th and Quaker Ave to be opened this fall.

The Lubbock Music NOW project was developed by Civic Lubbock, Inc. in 2016 to honor and recognize musicians living in the Lubbock area “working the circuit,” and to give visitors a picture of what is produced on the local music scene. The project compiles an album each year made up entirely of locally produced music. Winning entries will receive $200 and inclusion on the Lubbock Music NOW 2020 album. The album will be released in the fall of 2020 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and CD Baby. The CD will also be available for purchase at various local businesses.

The 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of the Lubbock Music NOW album can be purchased digitally on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and CD Baby.

Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization created in 1956. Its mission is to foster and promote arts and entertainment in Lubbock.

