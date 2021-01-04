Callers experience delays setting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock hosted its second community clinic Monday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Some callers said they had a difficult time getting through the line.

The city was set up to vaccinate those in Phase 1-A and 1-B at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Among the people to get vaccinated were employees from Lubbock Independent School District who fit into the Phase 1-B category.

Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the city did its best to answer calls and get as many people vaccinated as possible. She said the demand to get the vaccine was so high that it caused problems in their phone system.

“This is a tremendous amount of volume, but we also have 250 thousand people need to get a vaccine our here eventually,” said Wells “We need to find some long-term solutions and we are working on that.”

Jimmy Gomez said he found out Sunday that the community clinic would take place. He said he woke up early so he could set an appointment to get vaccinated.

“We got up about 7 something and prepared and called at 7:57,” he said, “I think we tried about 175 times because this is important for us to get it, we are diabetics, and we need the shots.”

Gomez said he gave up on calling and decided to show up in person, among other people, to get the vaccine. He and others were eventually able to get vaccinated.

Herb Armstrong said he showed up after trying to set an appointment over the phone. He said he was frustrated but glad he was able to get the vaccine.

“I’m 72, I have cancer [so] I’m in the group where I’m at high risk,” he said, “So it was very important that I do whatever I had to do to get a vaccination.”

The City of Lubbock said they ran out of appointments for the second community clinic, but they will receive more vaccines shortly.