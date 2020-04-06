Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel announces vehicle drive-thru visitation service

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Calvillo Funeral Home:

To the Lubbock community,



I, Richard Calvillo, owner of Calvillo Funeral Home and Broadway Funeral Directors, do announce a new additional service to offer the families we have served over the past twenty-nine years and the new families we will serve. Like I said, practicing for over twenty-nine years. I never imagined having to offer this service. However, the COVID-19 virus has forced us to change some of the traditions. While the work of funeral directors are deemed essential by the authorities and by all humanity, day in and day out, the outbreak has changed virtually everything for us.

I am offering this service as a means for families to not only have closure, but to also receive the convenience and protection needed.

With that being said, I am announcing the drive-thru visitation service. This service, is the first of it kind to the Lubbock community and in West Texas Area. I hope by offering this service, it will allow friends and family members an option to be able to offer moral support during a time of loss. In by which, they would not be able to otherwise. Family and friends will remain in their vehicles, with a three minute limit to pay they’re respects.

Friends and family members are also encouraged to offer further support, by signing the virtual tribute wall on the website at calvillofuneralhome.com. They have the option of sending memorial flower arrangements on the website as well.

The installation is in the final stages. Calvillo Funeral Home hopes to be available with this service by Wednesday, April 8, 2020. We encourage the public to respond with any feedback necessary for the benefit of the community.



This will be on a trial basis run. We will further discuss the option of providing a similar service at

our other location Broadway Funeral Directors (1901 Broadway Lubbock, Texas 79401).



Thank you,

Richand A. Calvillo

(News release from Calvillo Funeral Home)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19