LEVELLAND, Texas– A teenager was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of putting a recording device in a bathroom at sports complex in Levelland, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

According to the documents, officers responded to the Oxy-Sports Complex after receiving a report of “a male taking video recordings of a female in the bathroom.”

EverythingLubbock.com was told by Levelland Police the suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy who evaded off-duty officers on foot.

The documents stated the victim told police she was in the stall when she heard the door and “thought nothing of it.” When she left she saw the suspect around the corner and looked like he was waiting for “someone or something.”

A witness told officers she saw the suspect on “his hands and knees on the floor in front of the handicapped stall,” according to the documents.

The suspect was found in a backyard in the 300 block of Country Club Lane and “appeared to be intoxicated.” He was taken into police custody and later released in the custody of his parents.