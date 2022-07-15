LUBBOCK, Texas — Camp New Beginnings hosted its first camp for children aged 5 to 14 with diabetes.

The idea for Camp New Beginnings came after the South Plains lost the American Diabetes Association in 2020.

“We just thought it’s important because we have so many children that are affected by diabetes here in the Lubbock area, Midland, Odessa, even New Mexico, that they have something local and a place to go,” Camp New Beginnings Director Brittny Ayola said. “So that they have tons of medical staff here, and that the parents feel comfortable dropping them off, they’re in great hands.”

Covenant Children’s and Covenant Health Foundation knew that something needed to be done so that kids in and around Lubbock could come together and embrace their diabetes.

“We want them to feel like normal kids. We don’t want to isolate them, they already feel isolated enough with type one diabetes or type two diabetes,” Dr. Jennifer Wilson, Medical Director at the camp, said. “We want them to come out here and experience a normal summer get to play and be able to enjoy themselves as normal children and not have to worry about it, diabetes.”

Camp New Beginnings is just like any other summer camp.

Mary Kate Hughes is a diabetic herself and joined Camp New Beginnings as a counselor to help kids with diabetes not feel less about themselves.

“Most of them don’t really have any friends with diabetes, especially the girls that I’ve been working with this week,” Hughes said. “So it gives them a chance to kind of put that aside and just have a new friend and make a new friend who really shows the exact same experiences that they’ve had.”

Directors tell Everythinglubbock.com that these children are learning new things from each other and encouraging each other to try new things and advance in their diabetes management.

“That’s really encouraging to see each other cheer. You know, see the kids cheer each other on, give their first injection put on their first pump site, that’s been really good.” Ayola said.

Directors are already planning to make next year’s camp bigger and better.

If you are interested in joining you can contact Brittny Ayola at AYOLABS2@covhs.org or (806) 786-2968 for more information.