Camper fire kills one Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the Woodrow Fire Department responded to a call of a camper fire in south Lubbock.

When they arrived, the travel trailer was engulfed in flames, but they didn’t believe anyone was inside.

They had almost put out the fire when they realized someone had been in the trailer.

While the family declined to go on camera, they identified Jacque Lowe as the woman who had died in the fire.

Neighbors also declined to go on camera and said she had only lived there a short time before this happened but remembered her as a kind person.

Lowe was also involved in another house fire in 2007. In that incident, her then 15-year-old son Josh, woke up around 2:00 a.m. to heavy smoke and flames inside the house.

Josh was able to pull his mother and a friend, who was staying with them, out of the burning house, just in time.

Now almost 15 years later, her son and family mourn the loss of who they describe as a kind and caring woman.

So far, there is still no known cause of Thursday morning’s fire, but neighbors said their thoughts are with the family as they try to recover what’s left in the ashes.

According to the Woodrow Fire Department, this is the second deadly fire in the area within the last several months.

