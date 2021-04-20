Campus residence evaluated for a time due to hot water leak

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Texas Tech released a statement in regards to students in certain dorm rooms who had to be evacuated due to a hot water leak on campus.
Early Tuesday morning, residents of Weymouth Hall were evacuated because of a hot water leak impacting the top six floors of the building, according to the statement.
Read the full statement from Texas Tech University Housing below:
From University Housing: Early this morning residents of Weymouth hall were evacuated because of a hot water leak impacting the top six floors of the building. Students were asked to evacuate to the Chitwood Lobby, C/W/C Classroom, and Coleman Hall Lobbies. As soon as it was safe, students were either let back into their rooms or escorted to their rooms to retrieve any needed belongings until the water could be completely cleaned and rooms safely inhabited. We currently have only one room where the students will need to be out for a bit longer while repairs are completed. We regret the inconvenience.-Texas Tech University Housing