Campus residence evaluated for a time due to hot water leak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

[Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Texas Tech released a statement in regards to students in certain dorm rooms who had to be evacuated due to a hot water leak on campus.

Early Tuesday morning, residents of Weymouth Hall were evacuated because of a hot water leak impacting the top six floors of the building, according to the statement.

Read the full statement from Texas Tech University Housing below:

From University Housing: Early this morning residents of Weymouth hall were evacuated because of a hot water leak impacting the top six floors of the building. Students were asked to evacuate to the Chitwood Lobby, C/W/C Classroom, and Coleman Hall Lobbies. As soon as it was safe, students were either let back into their rooms or escorted to their rooms to retrieve any needed belongings until the water could be completely cleaned and rooms safely inhabited. We currently have only one room where the students will need to be out for a bit longer while repairs are completed. We regret the inconvenience.

-Texas Tech University Housing

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar