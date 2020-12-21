Can employers require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) submits recommendations on who should sequentially take the COVID-19 vaccine, many Texans wonder when a vaccine will be available to them and if their employer can require them to take it.

“The short answer is that [yes], in Texas, employers can require you to get the vaccine,” said Attorney Fernando Bustos, “Employees have two different reasons they can refuse to take a vaccine legally.”

Bustos said there are two reasons employees can refuse to take the vaccine legally. He said one is if an employee has sincere religious beliefs that prohibit them from taking the vaccine.

“The second reason why an employee can refuse to take a vaccine is because they have a disability,” said Bustos. “If they have a medical condition that makes it unsafe for them to take the vaccine, all the employee would have to do is have a doctor’s note to back that up.”

Bustos said although employers in Texas can terminate employment with no explanation, employees also have the right to quit when they want.

“They can just say– ‘You know what? I’m done. I don’t want to work at a place that’s going to be so heavy-handed as to force their employees to get the vaccine.'” he said.

Kyle Jones, the owner at Mountain Hideaway, said his staff is already required to wear masks and to be healthy upon showing up for work. He said getting the vaccine is a personal responsibility.

“We are encouraging [our employees] to get the vaccine as soon as it’s offered, and we believe that all of our employees will take it,” said Jones. “We will not require it, but we will highly encourage it.”