Can you take the COVID-19 and flu vaccine on the same day?

LUBBOCK Texas- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 6 months and up get vaccinated for the flu. Additionally, the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for those over the age of 12.

Tim Purser, Director of Pharmacy at United Supermarkets, said with flu season starting back up in October and the COVID-19 virus continuing to affect the South Plains, it’s important to get both vaccines.

Purser said it is safe practice to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

“A guest could come get a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine on the same visit, there’s no issue with that. A guest that [needs] either primary, secondary or even even the booster dose of COVID-19 can get the flu vaccine along with any of those doses.”

John Villareal, pharmacy manager at Market Street on 98th Street and Quaker Avenue, said there is a popular misconception about the flu vaccine causing the flu.

“People think the flu shot gives them the flu, It’s a complete misconception, said Villareal, “Often times, the patient is often exposed to the flu virus at least a few days or hours before the vaccine.”

Villareal said their pharmacies vaccinate people aged 7 years and up for the flu vaccine.

Purser said it is highly encouraged to set an appointment for either vaccine but that it’s not required.