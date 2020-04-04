Canceled: HPWD Board of Directors monthly meeting on April 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1:

The April 14, 2020 regular monthly High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors meeting is canceled due to current restrictions relating to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“The Board of Directors made this decision in compliance with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas, and local officials,” said HPWD Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo. “This is in the best interest of those we serve. It is also in accord with other statewide governmental entities that have canceled in-person meetings during this time,” he said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 12.



Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

