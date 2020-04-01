Cancelled: 2020 Mark Marley Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash in Plainview

The event was scheduled for May 15-17

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The Go BIG Committee is saddened to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Go BIG or Go HOME BBQ Bash scheduled May 15th, 16th & 17th.

We take the safety and health of our participants, volunteers and the Plainview community seriously and are adhering to the guidelines and protocols put forth by local, state and federal public health officials.

“It was a difficult decision and we will miss seeing everyone,” said RaeAnne Warren, Committee Chair. “However, the safety of participants and volunteers is important. We also want to be respectful to the many businesses and organizations who support Go BIG through donations during this time of uncertainty.”

Plans are currently underway to confirm a date for 2021. For more information, contact Melinda Brown at 806-296-1119 or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/markmarleybbqbash.

