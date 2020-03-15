Cancelled: 3rd Annual Fair Theatre Spring Break Movies in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

In an ongoing effort to ensure the safety of our citizens, we are working to mitigate potential risks to the public and have cancelled the Fair Theatre Spring Break movies scheduled for this week.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and remind everyone to wash your hands and take steps to help prevent the potential spread of the disease.

Thanks to Area Community Hospice and the community for your continued support of the Fair Theater.

