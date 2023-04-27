LUBBOCK, Texas – The fight for accessible cancer testing is still in motion at the state capitol, with advocates hoping Biomarker testing can be covered by state-regulated insurance.

Former councilman Randy Christian is working alongside The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network to spearhead the movement.

Christian’s drive for the bill and accessible treatment stems from his personal encounters with the disease. His journey with the illness started in his early 30s with Colorectal cancer, and since then has been battling other forms of cancer.

“Since that time I’ve had one other bout and knocked that out and I’m currently battling stomach cancer even today,” said Christian.

But his journey just doesn’t end there, Christian also has Lynch Syndrome, a genetic default that increases his chances of having multiple cancers throughout his life. The default has unfortunately also been passed down to his kids.

“It’s a genetic thing that our two sons have already tested positive for it. So you know, the people think I’m a cancer fighter, but I’m an advocate for anything that will provide better care and better opportunities for survival and the quality of life for people that are fighting cancer now,” said Christian.

His personal encounters are why he’s pushing for SB 989 to pass at the Texas capitol. It’s a bill backed by the Texas Cancer Action Center to make Biomarker testing accessible.

“The biomarker testing is so important as we move forward with fighting cancer because it helps really define and pinpoint treatment that you should have because what they do is they take blood samples and tissue samples and run through the biomarker testing to make sure they understand exactly what cancer you are fighting,”

Christian says the testing is essential for early detection but Texans have been struggling to get their insurance to cover the costly test.

SB 989 passed the Senate this month 8 to 1 and will move on to the House Committee. Christian hopes the bill will make it through the end so Texans can have affordable access to potentially life-saving testing.

“The main thing they could do is they could support the passage of this bill, to contact their Rep. Send them a note, call them, do whatever. There’s just a million in one ways that you can show that you’re supportive of this,” said Christian.



